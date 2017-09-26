Learn to drive robots at two-day school holiday camp

SPARKING THE FUN: Social Futures is holding a two day maker camp for 12-16 year olds where they can learn to design, create and play. Cost is $150 per person, October 5-6. Contact Dusty 0428 599 157.

TECHNOLOGY and imagination will be combined at a two-day school holiday camp for 12-16 year olds in Lismore next week.

Social Futures is hosting the Spark-Fun event, which gives kids the opportunity to "design, create and play” with invention kits to connect "art, engineering and everything in between to the internet of things”.

"Build a roaming doodle bot and learn how to code and drive intelligent robots, plus art and tech activities galore,” the flyer explains.

The camp will be held at The Clubhouse, 152 Keen St, Lismore (ground floor of the Northern Rivers Conservatorium) on October 5 and 6 from 10am-4pm.

There are only 10 places available. Cost is $150. For more information visit www.socialfutures.org.au/clubhouse or phone Dusty on 0428 599 157.