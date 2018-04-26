'Learn to drive': Residents respond to highway upgrade

Work on a safety upgrade on the eastern end of the Alstonville bypass will begin next month.

WITH work on a long-anticipated safety upgrade about to begin, residents have slammed motorists' behaviour on a deadly stretch of the Bruxner Highway.

Roads and Maritime Services has confirmed the $475,000 upgrade for the eastern end of the Alstonville bypass - at the Ballina Rd junction - would begin next week.

The merging lane will be almost doubled in length, while there will be new line markings and vegetation clearing to improve visibility.

But some have taken to social media claiming poor driving skills were the key problem.

Thomas Simpson said it would be "easier and cheaper" if motorists "learned to drive properly".

Al Minter, who drives on the stretch of road every day, said there was "no drama if you understand the bloody road rules".

Others, like Stephen Rockwell, suggested drivers could slow down and take their time.

"It's only impatience and people that don't know the road rules (who) have a problem," Mr Rockwell said.

"This is a total waste of money when there are worse spots."

Linda McLeod reminded motorists they would "still have to give way" no matter how much the merging lane was extended.

Tim Pearce said better education for drivers would be "the best solution".

Michael Troy said the junction "should have been done properly in the first place".

Tony Martin said the upgrade was a "waste of money" and suggested motorists "learn to drive".

"The intersection is fine (I) drive it once or twice a day," Mr Martin said.

The roadworks are expected to take place for one week and will be conducted between 6pm and 6am, when a 40km/h speed limit and lane closures will be in place.