Learn the rules of two-up before you lose a motser

Jeremy Thomas left, and Vince Elliott as the Spinner run the two up game.

THERE is the dawn service, rum and milk, Anzac biscuits and of course the pub game two-up which all are synonymous with Anzac Day.

Two-up is the simple gambling game that is only allowed to be played on April 25 each year.

So if you need to refresh your memory this is how to play:

1. The caller, known as a "Ringie" places two coins on a paddle known as a "kip". The Ringie places the coins tail side up while people shout phrases they would never usually say like "three bucks he tails 'em". Someone will hear that call and take a bet for $3 on heads.

Boyne Island Tannum Sands RSL president Jeff Tickner shows the "spinner's job” in two-up, while Trevor Maytom, Max Ricketts and Jack Walker watch on. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA170415TWOUP

2. The Ringie makes sure all major players have their bets set and then everyone calls "come in spinner".

3. It is the Ringie's job to make sure the coins are then tossed at least 10 feet in the air and land in the circle.

4. If both coins show heads the person who back heads wins, if they show tails the person who backed tails wins. If it is one or the other they spin again.

5. Gamble responsibly.

Two-up terms you need to know to get through Anzac Day successfully:

Boxer: the game owner.

Ringie: the supervisor in the ring.

Kip: the flat board used to throw the coins.

Spinner: the player who throws or tosses the pennies.

Queens, Baldies, George V or VI: coins available for the spinner to choose. (The Queen is Queen Victoria; the Baldie is Edward VII.)

Toss the kip: to pull out of the game and take the stake.

Tail-betters: the name for those who bet only on tails. In most cases, they chose not to spin the coins.

Sling: a tip given to the boxer