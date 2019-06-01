Learn permaculture principles at garden's open day

Nimbin's Djanbung Gardens will hold its annual open day in June.

NIMBIN'S Djanbung Gardens will celebrate 25 years during its annual open day in June.

This year's theme is "Restore, Regenerate and Adapt”, focusing on the planet's changing climate and seasons.

The program will involve a tour of the former cow pasture property with its designer, Robyn Francis, who will explain how the gardens have changed over time and plans for the future.

"This past summer was a wake-up call for many in the Northern Rivers regarding water security and sustaining food production though exceptionally hot dry summers,” she said.

The open day will also involve a range of workshops.

These will include traditional Japanese fermenting, how to make fibres from banana stems, permaculture principles and a food forest talk and tour.

There will also be a session on coexisting with pests and weeds and organic solutions to these issues.

Djanbung Gardens, at 74 Cecil St Nimbin, will be open from 10am to 3.30pm on Saturday, June 8.

Entry is by gold coin donation, which will support permaculture projects.

The cafe will be open on the day.