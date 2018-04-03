The 'remarkable project' that's fixing our creek banks

WHAT began as a small Alstonville High School demonstration planting of 100 rainforest trees in 2016, has become so much more, 4000 plants will soon be planted, giving critical creek banks in Alstonville a much-needed boost.

The creek banks in question skirt Maguires Creek as it meanders between the Alstonville Bypass and Lumley Park, which forms the western boundary of Alstonville.

The initial Maguires Creek Alstonville school planting in 2016. Contributed

Bob Smith, co-ordinator for the newly formed Alstonville-Maguires Creek Landcare group said the support for the project had exceeded all expectations.

"It's been a remarkable project for bringing people and organisations together for a common cause, and has really helped our new group get powering," Mr Smith said.

As part of a broader project to help improve water quality in the lower-Richmond Catchment, Bushland Restoration Services will be showcasing some riparian best-practice management techniques at 9am to 12noon planting on the Tuesday 10 April, at the Maple Drive Reserve, just south of Alstonville High School.

The event will equip landholders with skills to identify and manage weeds and encourage natural regeneration and will involve a community planting.

"Our goal is to plant 1000 trees as part of the Maguires Creek Vegetation Restoration Plan, and learn some important riparian restoration techniques along the way," Mr Smith said.

The project was supported by North Coast Local Land Services with funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare Program and the support of Ballina Shire Council and Maguire's Creek-Alstonville Landcare. Those involved have combined resources to help restore the natural riparian (creek bank) vegetation of the site, with plans to undertake further weed management, planting and maintenance of the area after the event. Residents have established a fund to acquire additional land for planting for inclusion in this community-managed restoration project along Maguire's Creek.

A good turnout of residents from Alstonville and further afield was expected at the 9am to 12noon planting on Tuesday 10 April, at the Maple Drive Reserve, just south of Alstonville High School. The event is free for participants, and will include morning tea.

This event was supported by North Coast Local Land Services with funding provided by the National Landcare Program and was implemented in partnership with Ballina Shire Council and Bushland Restoration Services, and with support from Richmond Landcare Inc.

What to bring:

. Long sleeves, long pants,

. Hat

. Gloves

. Covered shoes

. Hand trowel or spade

. Bucket

. Drinking water