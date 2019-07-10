Learn how to prepare for a disaster in free masterclass

Various masterclasses offered at the Wollongbar Primary Industries (DPI) Institute.

LEARN how to prep for a disaster in a range of masterclasses being offered at the Wollongbar Primary Industries (DPI) Institute.

The classes are from July 31 to August 22, as part of the 125 Year Anniversary celebrations.

Wollongbar Manager North Coast, Bill Quince said the community and industry are invited to attend the free masterclasses, which will cover a range of topics.

"DPI researchers and scientists will lead the masterclasses in a behind the scenes experience,” Mr Quince said.

"Participants will learn about the valuable research projects undertaken at the Institute to assist in the development of a stronger primary industries sector.

"They will have the opportunity to see first-hand research and development and to ask their questions directly to the project leaders.”

Masterclass topics include:

1 August - All Things Intertidal 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm

7 August - Timber plantations 8:45 am - 4:30 pm

8 August - Disaster Preparedness 9:30 am - 11:30 am

8 August - Centre for Tropical Horticulture Tour 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

14 August - Banana research and development 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

15 August - Agricultural Land Use Planning 10:00 am - 12 noon

20 August - Soil and water testing 10:00 am - 12 noon

20 August - Soils research 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm

22 August - Integrated Pest Management 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm

To find information on each Masterclass and to register go to the DPI website https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/wollongbar.

Former staff members of the Wollongbar Institute are invited to attend the 125 Year Anniversary Dinner to be held on Friday August 23. For details, please phone (02) 66261200.

The local community and visitors are also invited to attend the Wollongbar Primary Industries Institute Open Day on Saturday 24 August, from 10.00am to 3.00pm, to enjoy the guided tours, hands-on activities, historical displays and information on the latest research discoveries.