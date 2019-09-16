Learn how to grow your business online in free masterclass

Damian Morgan, a marketing strategist, creative writer, and inspiring conference speaker, will be the guest speaker at a free digital marketing masterclass.

Damian Morgan, a marketing strategist, creative writer, and inspiring conference speaker, will be the guest speaker at a free digital marketing masterclass.

LEARN how to make sense of digital marketing and grow your business online for free in a masterclass coming to the region.

The masterclasses will be held in Lismore, Casino, Ballina and Byron Bay, and are specifically designed to help regional business operators better understand the key digital marketing platforms and how they can help you drive more business.

The guest speaker, Damian Morgan, is a marketing strategist, creative writer, and inspiring conference speaker.

He's a former 'resident poet' for ABC Grandstand, Fox Sports and Triple M who performed weekly poetic tributes and satire to entertain national audiences on television, radio and at corporate events.

Today, he's an MBA qualified management consultant and company director who specialises in the development of strategic sales and marketing programs for national brands and government departments.

Damian has rare skills in both the art and science of marketing.

Over the past five years he has also lead workshops for more than a thousand small businesses, making him one of Australia's most seasoned and sought after business speakers.

He's a former current affairs broadcaster, having hosted the drive program on 2CC in Canberra and the Summer Breakfast Show on 4BC Brisbane, where he also reported on business affairs for a decade.

He is a seasoned and versatile facilitator, and has chaired forums on business, politics, law and medicine - including a high profile 'Meet the Press' forum in Parliament House, Canberra.

Born and raised on a remote cattle property in western Queensland, he proudly takes a practical, 'no-bull' approach to sales and marketing, and this refreshing approach has won fans at conferences across Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia.

He has a Bachelor of Business, Masters of Business Administration (MBA), post graduate qualifications from the Australian Film, Television, and Radio School and is a Fellow of the esteemed Sir Vincent Fairfax Ethics in Leadership Program.

Lismore, 17 September 2019.

7.30am - 9.30am. - The Fountain Room, Lismore City Hall

Register at: lismoremasterclass.eventbrite.com.au

Casino, 17 September 2019.

4pm - 6.30pm. - Casino RSM

Register at: casinomasterclass.eventbrite.com.au

Ballina, 18 September 2019.

7.30am - 9.30am. - Ballina RSL

Register at: ballinamasterclass.eventbrite.com.au

Byron Bay, 18 September 2019

4pm - 6.30pm. - Byron Bay Golf Club

Register at: byronmasterclass.eventbrite.com.au

For more information, and to see video of Damian presenting, visit www.damianmorgan.com.au

Numbers are limited.