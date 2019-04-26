Learn how to build a beautiful home for less than $10k

OFF GRID: Emmet (aka 'The Woodbutcher') Blackwell will host his second Tiny House Weekend workshops this weekend in Byron Bay, sharing his skills and knowledge learned from building his own DIY tiny home. (Pictured).

IMAGINE owning a mortgage and rent-free home that is made from recycled materials, off-grid, self-sufficient and can be moved and set-up wherever takes your fancy.

Such is the life of a tiny house owner.

This weekend, Emmet (aka 'The Woodbutcher') Blackwell will host his second Tiny House Weekend workshops in Byron Bay, sharing his skills and knowledge learned from building his own DIY tiny home.

He has built several recycled and off-grid tiny houses and will be bringing one along to the workshops for attendees to explore and learn from.

In 2015 Mr Blackwell began hand building his own low cost tiny house on wheels from recycled materials resulting in a final cost of under $10,000. His tiny house design incorporated the ability to thrive on or off grid, utilising rainwater, a wood fire heater, gas cooktop, and 12 volt solar energy.

Living in his tiny home on a farm in Byron Bay Mr Blackwell said he now leads a "more minimal and simple life”.

"For me it gives me housing security, I can go travelling and have a house to come back too, it's affordable and lessens my ecological footprint,” Mr Blackwell said.

"Living in Northern NSW in this great climate I love spending time outside so I don't need a big living space... a tiny house serves my needs.”

Mr Blackwell's tiny house workshops are for anyone wanting to know the basics of building or living in a tiny home, to those looking for more in-depth knowledge on the realities and practicalities of the process.

"It's for anyone who wants a deeper understanding of the issues surrounding design, materials and the realities of building a tiny house,” he said.

"I'm presenting my experience as a DIY tiny house builder and I also have a back ground as a professional town planner so I've dealt with local and state government regulations and have a pretty good understanding of how tiny houses fit in the current legal climate in Australia - although it does differ from state to state.”

The workshop sessions are split three workshops across the weekend, participants can choose one session, or buy a discounted bundle of three to leave with everything they need to know to build their own tiny house.

Workshop 1: Intro to Tiny Houses on Wheels // Sat 27 April, 10am-5pm

Workshop 1 will give participants a big picture overview of the process and realities of designing, building and living in a tiny house on wheels. The workshop will commence in the morning with a tour of the tiny house on wheels. Mr Blackwell will then walk through the nuts and bolts of the process he went through create his own tiny home. He'll also talk through the relevant regulations and laws in Australia and the realities of living in a tiny house.

Workshop 2: Designing an Off-Grid Tiny House // Sun 28 April, 10am-1pm

Workshop 3: Building with Recycled Materials // Sun 28 April, 2pm-5pm

Workshops 2 and 3 builds on the introduction, delving into vital in-depth knowledge for those considering living self-sufficiently in a tiny off-grid house, or utilising recycled materials to construct their house.

Cost: $60 - $220 -Tickets by Eventbrite

Discounted full weekend tickets are available for all three workshops for $220.

The workshops will take place at the Byron Bay YAC at 1 Gilmore Cres, Byron Bay. For more information head to The Woodbutcher's Tiny House at http://www.thewoodbutcherstinyhouse.com/workshops.html