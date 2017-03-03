28°
Learn from the best at Eat the Street

3rd Mar 2017 8:59 AM
Chef Melina Puntoriero will take to the Cooking Stage at 6.30pm at Eat the Street 2017 in Lismore.
Chef Melina Puntoriero will take to the Cooking Stage at 6.30pm at Eat the Street 2017 in Lismore.

LIVE music, delicious food, children's entertainment, celebrity chefs and even a battle for the best latte art are just some of the many things featured on the program for the 2017 Eat the Street food festival.

Presented by the Lismore Business Panel and Lismore City Council, Eat the Street attracted around 15,000 visitors last year and has fast become a signature event for Lismore following its launch in 2015.

"We were overwhelmed with the response to Eat the Street - Lismore was crying out for a vibrant foodie event in the heart of the city and the attendance is testament to how much people want this type of activity in Lismore,” City Centre Manager Jason Mumford said.

"We have visitors from all over the Northern Rivers and further afield, and we are continuing to build on the success of past years with more celebrity chefs and cooking demos, more live music and activities for kids, and this year a Latte Art Smackdown where baristas will go head to head to create the most impressive latte art.

"We have also introduced a People's Choice Award so people can vote for their favourite dish, and this will be announced at 6.30pm at the Cooking Stage.”

As well as tasting plates from more than 50 food vendors, Eat the Street will also feature food producers from across the selling a tasty collection of local products from chilli jam to olives, wines and honey.

ABC journalist Donna Harper will MC the 2017 Cooking Stage, with celebrity chefs Katrina Kanetani from Town Bangalow and Steven Snow from Fins headlining the event.

You can also catch Melina Puntoriero on the cooking stage at 6.30pm.

Chef Melina Puntoriero is Culinary Director and Chef for Italian Culinary School Manuelina Culinary

She consults with some of Italy's top Culinary Arts Institutes and now through the Manuelina Culinary Institute, she and her team of chefs are bringing Authentic Italian Regional Cuisine to the world, from Nonna to Master Chefs - and most importantly, from the farm to the table.

Ms Puntoriero's love and passion for Italian Cuisine is infectious bringing all that is simple and respectful to the table with quality ingredients and flavours.

In search of the best locally grown produce and ingredients she has travelled extensively throughout Asia, Europe, South America and Australia, forming the unique flavour combinations that highlight her cuisine.

Melina works closely with the Ministry of Agriculture in Italy to keep up to date with protected and geographically indicated products, and the best examples of quality raw ingredients.

She uses her specialised understanding, culinary training, and a well trained palate to design unique experiences.

When not teaching or touring, she often writes, consults and provides culinary demonstrations for various organisations and chefs around the globe.

Eat the Street runs from 12pm to 8pm on Saturday, March 11.

For more information, visit www.cometotheheart.com.au.

2017 Eat the Street program

Cooking Stage

Donna Harper MC (ABC Radio)

12.30pm: Katrina Kanetani (Town, Bangalow and Guest Master Chef)

1.30pm: Kaine Hunt (Secret Chef, Clunes)

2.30pm: Kate Walsh (Real Foods Project - self-taught cook and food entrepreneur Kate Walsh runs the Real Food Cooking Schools in Sydney, Brisbane and the Byron Bay Hinterland teaching people how to break up with their supermarket and learn to cook from scratch. She recently released her first cookbook, Real Food Projects, available in bookshops nationally.)

3.30pm: Steve Snow (Fins, Salt Village)

4.30pm: Iohne Simpson (Spotted Pig, Alphadale)

5.30pm: Peter Hardwick (Forager) and Bret Cameron (Harvest, Newrybar)

6.30pm: Melina Puntoriero (Founder - Manuelina Culinary, an international culinary school)

People's Choice Award

Announced 6.30pm at Cooking Stage

Entertainment Stage

4pm: Hannah and Cash

5pm: Black Train

6pm: Bella Fontes

7pm: The Button Collective

The Pitts (Family Circus)

Five shows from 2pm-6pm

Latte Smack Down Competition

Commencing 3pm at Republic of Coffee

Macadamia Animal Show, Face Painting and Jumping Castles

All day

Lismore Northern Star
