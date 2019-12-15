Menu
GOOD READ: Denis Mathews, Tracey Whitby and Geoff Walker from the Friends of Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens Inc. are thrilled with the interest in the reprint of Calder Chaffey's book about the meaning of botanical names, copies will be available for sale for $10 at the visitor's centre on guided walks days
Learn about every plant on the Northern Rivers

Alison Paterson
15th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
IT'S all about friendship and, of course, enjoying the environment at the Friends of Lismore Botanic Gardens."

Friends committee members Geoff Walker and Tracey Whitby, together with past secretary Denis Matthews, said they are delighted in the interest the publication Meanings of Botanical Names of Plants in the Lismore Botanic Gardens by Calder Chaffey.

"It's really all about every plant in the region as we have at least one specimen here in the Lismore Botanic Gardens," Mr Matthews said.

"This is about the meaning of all the names, it's a wonderful resource. Copies of Calder Chaffey's book about the meaning of botanical names will be available for sale for $20 at the visitor's centre on guided walks days."

Ms Whitby said the publication - like the gardens - focuses on subtropical plants within 200km of Lismore.

"We only have subtropical plants here," she said.

First published in 2006, the title is currently held in four libraries including the National Library of Australia, the State Library of NSW, the University of Sydney Library and the Tweed Richmond Library.

Mr Walker said the gardens were a marvellous microcosm of the district.

"We have over 4000 species of plants here," he said.

"And we welcome all kinds of people to join our group, it's only $10 a year, and on Wednesdays we have morning tea at half past nine."

The trio said the group welcomes people of all ages and all walks of life to become volunteers.

Ms Whitby said an understanding of botany is not needed, just an appreciation of getting together with like-minded souls.

She said some members concentrate on watering, while other build paths, sheds, plant out, work in the plant nursery, look after the bees, or assist with taking guided walks across the gorgeous gardens.

"It's only $10 a year to belong, it would make a great Christmas present," she said.

"This is a great place for general wellbeing in nature."

More information https://www.facebook.com/FLRBG/

