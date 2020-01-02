Learn a trick or two watching best bowlers compete

Byron Bay bowler Gavin McPhail is competing in the Summerland Singles at Cherry Street Sports Club. Photo contributed.

BYRON BAY bowler Gavin McPhail will be among the field on the first day of the $12,500 Summerland Singles at Cherry Sports Sports Club, Ballina tomorrow.

McPhail is the current Tweed-Byron Champion on Club Champions winner and also won the district pairs with Paul Clark last year.

He is one of the only Far North Coast bowlers to compete in both the singles and pairs.

Some of the best bowlers in the country have entered the singles this week including Australian Jackaroos members Barrie Lester, Aaron Teys, Ben Twist and Corey Wedlock.

Teys, a former Ballina junior, will play tomorrow and is aiming to win the singles for the second time since 2016.

Twist is the defending champion and looking to double up on prizemoney after winning the pairs with Broadbeach bowler Kevin Anderson on Sunday.

It is a seeded draw which should see the better bowlers playoff against each other in the finals on Saturday.

“It’s set up that way but they still have to win their section and anything can happen on the day,” event organiser Kris Lehfeldt said.

“We had 150 nominate so I’ve had to make a number of phone calls and it’s been hard to narrow down the field.”

Queensland state rep Kurt Brown is back on the green tomorrow after reaching the final of the pairs with Keith Whalley.

Alstonville bowler Peter Taylor is also playing after reaching the semi-finals of the pairs with former world No 1 Kelvin Kerkow.

Other local bowlers competing on the first day include John Lang, Luke Jones and Terry McFadden.

Play starts from 9am both days.