Leap of faith leads to reopening of Lismore business

BALANCED BUSINESS: Russell Nel and his life and business partner Jess Wagenfeld (centre) with instructor Perrine Widlak at The Essential Movement Pilates and Manual Therapies. Alison Paterson

A BACKGROUND as a dancer who practised pilates led Russell Nel to study then open a studio in Lismore.

In 2017 Mr Nel, 49, and his life and business partner Jess Wagenfeld, 44, found a good location to realise their dream but before they could start renovations, Cyclone Debbie sent torrents of water through the town, devastating the property.

Now nearly two years later, the The Essential Movement Pilates and Manual Therapies ground-floor studio off Carrington St, is a calm, light and bright space, where private appointments as well as group mat classes are offered.

Creating his own business took a huge leap of faith and one which Mr Nel said has been made achievable by the support of Ms Wagenfled who is also an instructor.

Mr Nel holds diplomas in remedial massage and pilates, and Ms Wagendfeld holds Pilates matwork and reformer certification.

The pair said they loved the fact their studio attracted a wide range of clients who wanted to improve their strength, flexibility, posture and coordination.

"In our mat classes we get everyone from high school students to surfers and other athletes, people recovering from injuries or surgeries,” he said.

"We get ages 17 to 70.”

Mr Nel said he was working as a massage therapist when he decided to do formal pilates training in 2011.

"Before then I was a dancer and always doing pilates myself,” he said.

"So this was a natural thing to do and now I have integrated the two into helping people out.”

Ms Wagenfled said pilates was a way for people who are a desk all day to have an good mind and body workout.

"Pilates can be very gentle and soothing or super-challenging,” she said.

"It has a lovely flexibility.

The duo have been joined by Perrine Widlak, 28, who has a Master of Physiotherapy degree and a Diploma of Professional Pilates.

The trio offer a range of classes to suit all ages and fitness levels.

More information at https://www.facebook.com/theessentialmovementlismore/