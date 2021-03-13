Leaked emails back Meghan’s claims

Meghan's supporters have followed through on their threat to dump embarrassing emails on the Royal Family, as the Queen tries to push past the racism controversy.

The latest battles in Prince Harry and Meghan's war on the royals centres on Kensington Palace's insistence to protect Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge's staff demanded in January 2020 Prince Harry sign a statement condemning an article in The Times, which has accused Prince William of bullying his brother.

THE FIRM PERPETUATED FALSEHOODS

Meghan had complained during her interview with Oprah Winfrey that the Firm never corrected false allegations about her.

She was particularly frustrated that an often repeated article stating that she had made Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, cry, was not corrected.

Now a leaked email, published by her biographer and confidant Omid Scobie - the Royal Editor at Harper's Bazaar magazine - dropped a bombshell.

Finding Freedom Author Omid Scobie has come out in support of Meghan Markle. Picture: .Supplied

"Well, if we're just throwing any statement out there now, then perhaps KP [Kensington Palace] can finally set the record straight about me [not making Kate cry]," Meghan wrote to an aide in an email that was published on the magazine's website.

Mr Scobie claimed that royal advisers had refused to correct the crying story because Kate should "never be dragged into idle gossip".

The protection of Kate and Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, fits a pattern of his interests being put above Prince Harry's.

He was with Prince Harry when they chose out costumes for an infamous fancy dress party where the Duke of Sussex dressed in a Nazi uniform.

The coverage, which was front page news in 2005, did not focus on Prince William's attendance at the same party.

The leaked email from Meghan comes after friends had bristled at the Queen's claim that "recollections may vary" about Prince Harry and Meghan's claims of racism and lack of support.

Long-time friend Janina Gavankar, 40, had warned that Meghan had emails and texts to prove her claims and would consider releasing them because it was a "new era".

Prince Harry and Meghan had also clashed with the Queen over the definition of "service" in their respective statements about the finalisation of Megxit.

The couple had said that service was "universal" following suggestions from the Queen that it needed to be done within the royal framework.

It comes as the Duchess of Sussex has also sent a letter to a school that she visited last year for International Women's Day while she was a working royal, showing that she had no intention to remain silent.

Meghan's letter to the Robert Clack School in Dagenham, East London, which she visited while still a working royal, was seen as a rebuttal of that claim about service.

The couple has also donated to a charity to help people from different backgrounds become journalists, which offers accommodation and subsidies to help them get jobs.

QUEEN ON ANOTHER PLANET

Meanwhile, the Queen was concentrating on the affairs of another planet to distract from putting out family spot fires.

Her Majesty took part in a video call to celebrate British science week, where she was also shown the latest updates from NASA's Mars Perseverance mission.

"It's fascinating to see the pictures of Mars - it's unbelievable really to think one can actually see its surface," she told students from Thomas Jones Primary School.

Sean Smith, author of Meghan Misunderstood, said he hoped the Queen learned from the Oprah Winfrey interview.

"The British Royal Family is a very old, white, privileged institution so it is no surprise that racism exists. Sadly, it does in many institutions within the UK," he said.

"It would be nice to think the Oprah interview would be a catalyst for change but I won't hold my breath. The reaction is far more likely to be 'let's do something about this' and then to do nothing and hope that it just goes away."

stephen.drill@news.co.uk

Originally published as Leaked emails back Meghan's claims