Leah's winning knack

APPRENTICE Leah Kilner will be out to maintain her perfect winning record on Murwillumbah galloper Chloride when he steps up in class but drops dramatically in the weights at the Ballina race meeting tomorrow.

Kilner is unbeaten after four rides on Chloride, most recently when the seven-year-old put in a tremendous performance first-up at Grafton on October 30.

Having his first start for Murwillumbah trainer Paul Nipperess, Chloride was a betting-ring drifter ($12 to $19) but bravely shouldered 62.5kg to victory in a Benchmark 58 Hcp (1200m).

Previously trained by Liam Munro, Chloride has now won 10 of his 40 starts and this year has discovered the best form of his career, winning four of his past six starts.

After Kilner takes her 1.5kg claim, Chloride will drop a whopping 9.5kg and carry only 53kg in The Northern Star Open Hcp (1255m).

"He's certainly earned a crack at this Open Handicap and I think he should race well again with the benefit of that huge weight drop,” Nipperess said.

"Leah rides him very well and is four from four on him. Hopefully she can extend that record on Monday.”

Chloride has been with Nipperess only a few months but the trainer wasn't surprised he was able to win first-up with 62.5kg.

"I've only had him about 10 weeks, but I set him to win first-up and had him ready to roll. It was obviously a fantastic effort with the 62.5kg,” Nipperess said.

"And looking back over his form, that's the best time he has ever run over 1200m so I think he's obviously come back in great shape.

"Leah had to take a sit on him the other day at Grafton when one of the favourites (Princess Elle) cut him off early, but I expect him to lead in Monday's race.”

During Chloride's previous preparation for Liam Munro earlier this year, Kilner rode the gelding to three consecutive all-the-way wins at Lismore (first-up over 1300m on March 17) and at Grafton (over 1410m on April 20 and again over 1610m on May 20).

Kilner made way for senior riders at his next two starts when he stepped up in distance for a fourth in a Benchmark 70 over 1900m at Canterbury on June 6 and 11th in a Benchmark 70 over 2240m at Doomben on June 27.

Nipperess has another trip to Brisbane in mind in the coming weeks, albeit over a shorter trip.

"He's won up to the mile (1600m) but his record is better over the shorter trips,” he said.

Chloride's main rivals today include Brisbane sprinter Kievann, which carries the 60kg topweight, Gold Coast galloper Powerful Saga, Coffs Harbour mare Florelle and the locally-trained sprinter Siroccan Lad.

Nipperess will also saddle up another ex-Liam Munro galloper in Call The Captain, which tackles the Slipway Hotel Benchmark 66 Hcp (1405m) from an outside barrier draw (17).

Nipperess has been based at Murwillumbah for about 15 months after taking over the Ballina stable of his late father Kevin, a leading Northern Rivers trainer who died in 2015.

"Unfortunately I couldn't get any trackwork riders at Ballina so I moved here about 15 months ago,” he said.