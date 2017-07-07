League Tag's newest team makes up for lost time

THE newest team in the Northern Rivers women's League Tag competition will get a chance to showcase its skills when a gala day is held at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, tomorrow.

Ballina was the last team to join the competition after the original gala day was held in Lismore in April.

Byron Bay, Casino, Marist Brothers, Murwillumbah and Tweed Coast will all take part tomorrow while Lower Clarence will not field a team before its competition game on Sunday.

The Seagulls are one of seven teams that have been playing in the 11-a-side format, which has the same rules as rugby league but with tags instead of contact.

The teams are affiliated with clubs in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League with hopes that all 11 clubs will field a team next season.

Despite being late to the party, Ballina coach Rodney Joyce is thrilled with how the Ballina team has progressed this season.

"Most of them have been around rugby league their whole lives and they're all really passionate about the game,” Joyce said.

"We were last to jump on board but it took off once we got the message out and we have 18 girls in a pretty skilful team.

"We even have some girls from Casino and Lismore because the other teams had filled up.”

Joyce made special mention of teenager Bobbieann Yuke while Abbie Beecher and Tammy Wells were also solid performers.

He also paid tribute to team manager Kelly Anderson and trainer Emanuel Roberts.

It will be a busy weekend for the Seagulls with three games at the gala day before a competition game against Lower Clarence at the Yamba Sports Complex on Sunday.

"We've already unearthed a real talent in Bobbieann

and she'll be a big asset over the next few years,” Joyce said.

"Some of the teams started training in January so we've come together really well and they're a great group of girls.”

Women's League Tag has been played in all other regions under the Country Rugby League banner, with Group 2 and the NRRRL joining the ranks this season.

Games tomorrow will start at 9.30am and the day will finish at 3pm.