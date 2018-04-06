LEAGUE: Magpies out to overcome the odds in opener

CRASH TACKLED: Lower Clarence Magpies duo Mikee Randall and Eathan Kapeen showing the type of defence the team needs.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Less than a week after losing first grade coach Evan Cochrane, Lower Clarence Magpies had their best turnout for a pre-season training run ahead of the NRRRL season kick off.

The Magpies have bounced back quickly from losing Cochrane, instead choosing to install a five-player leadership group to run the first grade side. That group consists of former captain-coach Dan Randall, off-season signing Hugh Stanley, Under-18s coach Alex McMillan, Tom Martin and Ryan Binge.

Binge's father, Ricky Binge, will also step up on game day as team manager to help run the squad from the touchline.

Club president Bruce Howard said they appreciated the support of Binge, as the club prepares to host Cudgen at Yamba League Field in the opening round this Sunday.

"He will basically be a de facto coach on the day, running the substitutions, information and tactics, which is great to have,” Howard said.

"The senior playing group know what they are doing, Hughie and Alex have been taking control of training sessions from day one, so this will be no different.”

While rumours from north of the border suggest Cudgen will not have the same side that saw them to the 2017 NRRRL grand final against Ballina, the Magpies are not buying into them.

Howard said the northern side would provide a good test for the Magpies, and help the club know where they stand compared to the rest of the competition.

Magpies front-rower and leadership group member Ryan Binge said his side had overcome the hurdle of losing Cochrane and was heading into the competition at full speed.

"With the leadership group in place for this season it really seems to be working,” Binge said. "Hugh was pretty much talking control of most training sessions, losing (Cochrane) didn't come as that much of a shock to the system.

"We had 'Sheriff' Marshall help run the side through a few things this week, and I reckon we had more than 40 blokes across all grades.”

The Magpies struggled for numbers during pre-season trial matches, including a 40-point flogging at the hands of Coffs Comets, but Binge said that will change for this weekend's test.

"Dan (Randall) and Marto (Tom Martin) haven't played a pre-season game and they make a big difference to our side, and I was only there for the Cougars game,” he said.

"There have been a few young blokes who have really impressed, including Nick Plummer and Dalton Shaw, who will partner me in the front row. Once you add the experience of our senior playing group, it looks good.”

GAME DAY: Lower Clarence Magpies v Cudgen Hornets at Yamba Sports Field, Angourie Rd. Under 18s kick off at midday.

FIRST GRADE: 1. Rob Howard, 2. Eathan Kapeen, 3. Dan Randall, 4. Andrew Kapeen, 5. Nick Plummer, 6. Hugh Stanley, 7. Lockie Medcraft, 8. Ryan Binge, 9. Tom Martin, 10. Dalton Shaw, 11. Tom Harris, 12. Kyle Roberts, 13. Alex McMillan, 14. Michael Henderson, 15. Pat Hughes, 16. Chris Mitchell, 17. Dan Mitchell