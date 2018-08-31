LEAGUE: Don on the verge of Titans record

Former Grafton Ghosts flyer Anthony Don scores a try for the Gold Coast Titans during the round 10 NRL upset against the Melbourne Storm at Suncorp Stadium.

HE IS the Gold Coast Titans cult hero, and former Grafton Ghosts flyer Anthony Don has one final chance this season to become the club's all-time leading try-scorer.

The winger affectionately known as "The Don”, has been in rarefied form this season, and joined former Titans finisher David Mead as leading try-scorer for the club with 67 when he touched down against Manly two weeks ago.

It has also been his best season in terms of scoring, with the winger scoring 15 times from 23 appearances.

Despite this weekend's final round clash against a spirited North Queensland Cowboys doubling as Don's final chance to break the record this season, but the 30-year-old is barely thinking about it.

"I don't really put it in perspective, I don't think a lot about it ... I just don't take anything for granted and try to enjoy my place in the team,” Don told NRL.com.

"A hundred games is a good achievement because I never thought I'd get to that but scoring a certain amount of tries is not a goal you set; it's more about playing well for the team.

"Don't get me wrong, to get one more try and have the record would be good but I'm just appreciative that I have been able to make a living out of being an NRL player.”

But if it doesn't happen tomorrow there is plenty of time , with Don signing a two-year extension earlier this season.