Leading the way in surf lifesaving

Lucy Ellis was the Young Volunteer of the Year award winner at the Richmond Valley Australia Day ceremony. She also attended a training camp in Sydney for surf lifesaving. Photo Susanna Freymark

Lucy Ellis was the Young Volunteer of the Year award winner at the Richmond Valley Australia Day ceremony. She also attended a training camp in Sydney for surf lifesaving. Photo Susanna Freymark

TWO Far North Coast surf lifesavers were invited to attend a prestigious national leadership camp in Sydney.

Braeden McHugh-Easy (Brunswick Heads) and Lucy Ellis (Evans Head-Casino) were part of a group of 23 surf lifesavers from across Australia selected.

Ellis also received the Young Volunteer of the Year award at the recent Richmond Valley Council Australia Day ceremony.

McHugh-Easy has been involved at Brunswick Heads for a number of years and participated in an exchange program in Japan last year.

The latest National Leadership College (camp) was an annual leadership and development program recognising young surf lifesavers between the age of 20 and 30.

Participants come from a variety of clubs, roles and backgrounds after being recognised and nominated by their peers, clubs, branches and states to participate in the national program.

“The program and experience have a profound impact and make a difference to all those who attend,” event organiser Nancy Joseph said.

“One of our attendees from last year’s National Leadership College Mat Harper, went on to win the prestigious (national) Lifesaver of the Year award in 2019 and returned this year as a keynote speaker.”

Each day included guest speakers, elective sessions, activities and challenges relating to the leadership theme of the day.

The camp has been designed to challenge participants to take the skills they learn back to clubs and into other areas of daily life.