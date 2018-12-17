Leading Legend wins golf crown

WINNER: Brad Burns is the Order of Merit winner on the Ladbrokes Legends tour.

WINNER: Brad Burns is the Order of Merit winner on the Ladbrokes Legends tour. Contributed

AFTER more than 70 events played across Australia and the Pacific, Brad Burns has claimed the Ladbrokes Legends Tour Order of Merit ahead of Richard Backwell.

Both played in the Australian Legends Tour Championship round at the Byron Bay Golf Club and the Lismore Legends Pro-am which Backwell won earlier this month.

Victorian Mike Harwood won the Byron Bay event when the Order of Merit title was still wide open before the final events were played on the Sunshine Coast.

Headlined by PGA life members Peter Senior, Ian Baker-Finch and Rodger Davis, the Noosa Pro-Am was a hotly-contested event, with Burns showing why he was recognised as the Legends Tour Player of the Year.

Burns fired 8-under-64 to win the title by three shots from David McKenzie and Australian PGA Seniors Champion Michael Long.

It was his ninth win of the season and second in his last four events.

"It was just one of those days where things went my way. I didn't make too many mistakes and when I did I was able to get out of it without losing any momentum,” Burns said.

"I really enjoy playing Noosa, it's not far from where I live and it's a course where I seem to feel comfortable playing.”

The final event of the Ladbrokes Legends Tour for 2018 was contested at the Live Life Group Maleny Legends Pro-Am at the weekend.

Ben Jackson rounded out the year with a win following his 4-under-66 playing in the morning field.

Fortunately for Jackson, it couldn't be matched by the afternoon field, with Michael Long, Daryl Purchase and Perry Parker all finishing one shot behind.

"It's been a big year of travel, and I couldn't have scripted it better to win the final event of the year,” Jackson said.

"I didn't know what to expect at the start of the day given the forecast, but thankfully it held off long enough to get complete.

"It's great to see how the community embraces this event. The club which is primarily volunteer-based is certainly a jewel of the Sunshine Coast and one I recommend avid golfers come and play if they have a chance.”