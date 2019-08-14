Leading fertility expert arrives in Ballina

EXPERT ADVICE: Dr Michael Flynn has been helping women with fertility issues for more than 20 years.

EXPERT ADVICE: Dr Michael Flynn has been helping women with fertility issues for more than 20 years. Contributed

NORTHERN Rivers women no longer have to travel to the Gold Coast to receive specialist care from Dr Michael Flynn.

As of yesterday, locals will now be able to visit Dr Flynn at the Ballina Day Surgery for fertility, IVF and gynaecological services.

"We recognise that women in the Northern Rivers have had to travel to Gold Coast and major centres for fertility and some gynaecological procedures," Dr Flynn explained.

"We want to make these processes a local event.

"Because Ballina is such a central spot, women in the area can undergo IVF and fertility services facilitated through Ballina to make easy access."

Women have trusted Dr Flynn with their health for over 20 years, with his extensive experience in fertility and gynaecology second to none.

"It's a worrying time when you have health problems, and knowing who to trust for the best advice and treatment can be confusing," Dr Flynn said.

"You want to be sure your concerns are being heard, and that you're not treated like a number."

Dr Flynn's focus is on understanding his patients' needs and health goals, and providing individualised care and a treatment plan best suited to an individual's lifestyle.

"I want to give you answers quickly, and offer solutions that meet your needs.

"I listen, I understand and I help."

He combines this approach with cutting edge treatments and sophisticated screening procedures to ensure the best possible outcome.

"We have organised local pathology and radiology services and fertility monitoring in River Street Ballina," he said, with his services also available at Pindara Hospital on the Gold Coast.

Here, he has helped many women overcome health issues and to move forward to lead the life they want.

"It is a privilege to now be able to offer this service to the women of the Northern Rivers district."

Throughout his career, Dr Flynn has been at the forefront of assisted reproductive technology.

In 1998 he was a founding partner of Fertility Gold Coast, which is now part of Queensland Fertility Group.

In his practice, Michael has helped thousands of patients achieve healthy pregnancies with a consistently high clinical pregnancy success rate - even among the most challenging of cases.

For more information, visit: www.drmichaelflynn.com.au