23°
News

Leading beekeeper fined over threatening disease

Hamish Broome
| 7th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
Busy Bee still buzzing in the cold morning air.
Busy Bee still buzzing in the cold morning air. Samantha Dick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A HIGHLY respected Northern Rivers beekeeper has been fined and ordered to pay court costs after failing to properly notify authorities of the presence of a serious disease in three of his hives.

Bentley beekeeper Geoffrey Johnston Manning, 78, was served a court attendance notice after inspectors from NSW Biosecurity and Food Safety Compliance inspected his hives on April 20 last year and identified signs of American foulbrood.

The disease is regarded as one of the most dire threats to the $4-6 billion Australian apiary industry, and the NSW Department of Industry enforces strict regulations to contain it.

"The presence of scale is indicative of AFB having been present and observable in the hive for more than 30 days," it was noted.

Mr Manning told the inspectors he had inspected the hives about three days prior and had found the AFB and had irradiated the infected hives, but hadn't notified an inspector until they rang the night before the visit.

He appeared before Lismore Local Court on Monday this week where he entered a guilty plea to the charge of failing to comply with subsection 1 of the Apiaries Act 1985 relating to notifying disease.

The veteran beekeeper of almost 50 years also tendered several character references which testified to his strong reputation in the local industry.

President of the North Coast branch of the NSW Apiarists' Association Barry Watts said Manning was a "dependable member" of the industry who had promoted "responsible biosecurity practices among beekeepers".

Another referee, Bruce White OAM wrote that Mr Manning had made a "very significant" contribution to the survival of beekeeping and food security on the North Coast, and had even featured in a video about the industry.

A third referee Brian Window said Manning had "always promoted responsible beekeeping" in an industry with "more than its share of what I call cowboys".

"Why chase someone who is doing an excellent job in supporting the regulations both in his own work and with other beekeepers?" Mr Window wrote.

Court papers recorded that in 2008 Mr Manning was issued a warning notice for failing to notify of American foulbrood.

Magistrate David Heilpern on Monday ordered Manning to pay a $200 fine and $3200 in legal costs.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers business northern rivers community

Cross-border operation sees Tweed Heads bikie charged

Cross-border operation sees Tweed Heads bikie charged

A MEMBER of the Tweed Heads chapter of the Lone Wolf Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG) has been charged after a cross-border operation in the state’s north.

  • News

  • 7th Jul 2017 7:38 AM

Local transport company recruiting in wake of Flynn closure

A Western Star belonging to Hernes Freight Services at the Casino Truck Show.

Local success story is in "continuous recruitment" mode

Landcare joins the Outdoor Leisure Show

LANDCARE: Involving everyone.

Play the Landcare Way - and care for the great outdoors

Groms ready to roll at surf fest

GOING HARD: Coffs Harbour surfer Ethan Stocks attacks a wave during the Oz Grom Open at Lennox Head last year.

Junior surfers from around the globe have arrived in Lennox Head

Local Partners

Rail trail crowdfunding campaign hits target

"IT IS now time for governments and local councils to get on board and start implementing this exciting project."

Suncorp halfway through the stack of Cyclone Debbie claims

Floods, Aerial view Lismore Photo David Nielsen / Northern Star

19, 000 claims from residents and businesses affected

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

An event for all ages and all abilities

Greater Bank Casino Fun Run launch with stakeholders and future competitors ready to take on the challenge.

Her voice choked up as Eileen Byers talked about running

Snap catch for Classic and great prizes

SNAP HAPPY: Under new management the Evans Head Fishing Classic promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The Evans Head Fishing Classic is introducing Catch 'n' Snap

Dessert gamble leaves MasterChef judges ‘bamboozled’

Callan Smith has been eliminated from MasterChef Australia after plating “bonkers” sushi dessert.

Nine confirms: McLeod's Daughters reunion is possible

The way they were: Banas with McLeod’s Daughters co-stars Simmone Jade Mackinnon, Abi Tucker, Doris Younane and Gillian Elexy in 2007.

“Watch this space ...”

Seinfeld: What you never knew about the hit show

Cast of Seinfeld: Michael Richards (Kramer), Jason Alexander (George), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine) and Jerry Seinfeld.

How much did Jerry turn down for one more season?

Sister act when it comes to music festivals

BUSHED: Tinpan Orange are coming back to Mullumbimby

Some familiar bands will be flying south for winter

Opera House seen in a new light

FRESH TRADITION: The sails of the Sydney Opera House are illuminated by the Badu Gili: Water Light animation.

20 years after Lin Onus's death, his work adorns Sydney Opera House

$6 movie tickets? There's now an app for that

Movie app gets cheap tickets.

App fills empty cinemas by offering cheap tickets

In Hearts Wake take on all girl moshpit

In Hearts Wake peform at The Northern in Byron Bay.

New video breaks age old stereotypes

UNDER CONTRACT

32/24 Scott Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

There is nothing quite like a brand-new home and this one will be the ultimate in funky, modern luxury with a resort style beach vibe. Features include 3...

ACRES WITH CREEK &amp; VIEWS!

80 Tallowood Road, Possum Creek 2479

Residential Land 0 0 $1,385,000

This is "LIKE FINDING A NEEDLE in a HAY STACK!" 22 acres of land in much sought after Possum Creek - only 15 minutes from Byron Bay & 8 minutes to Bangalow ...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with studio is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town centre, schools and...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Byron&#39;s Best Beachfront Location!

6/24 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,600,000

Positioned directly opposite Main Beach and a 2 minute walk to restaurants, the Beach Hotel and shops, this is the ultimate Byron Bay location! Situated on the...

Position and Potential Packed

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 $1,900,000 ...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Pick of the Positions

Shop 3/8 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial The retail centre of Byron Bay is extremely tightly held and opportunities ... Price Guide...

The retail centre of Byron Bay is extremely tightly held and opportunities to buy a single retail shop like this one are very rare. This retail space is front row...

Shop 7 / 47 Jonson Street

Shop 7/47 Jonson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay ... Auction

Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay this iconic strata shop has been a focal part of Byron's business landscape for years. Known as...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 Contact Agent

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!