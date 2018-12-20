Leading Australian artist David Griggs to open major exhibition

David Griggs, Frat of the Obese 14, 2011, acrylic on canvas 110 x 119cm. Courtesy of the artist & Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery, Sydney.

A MAJOR survey exhibition of painting, photography and film by leading Australian artist will open at Lismore Regional Gallery this week.

The exhibition, Between Nature And Sin features a decade of past paintings, photographs, videos, and the premiere of Cowboy Country, David Griggs' first feature film.

David Griggs explores the darker undercurrents of human existence. His work, predominantly portraiture, focuses on the human condition; drawing on political imagery, underground media, local histories and personal experience.

Famous for his bold approach, Griggs exposes the raw underbelly of society.

His work is often collaborative, engaging directly with communities while remaining sensitive to the ethical and moral obligations this demands. For the last 10 years Griggs has resided in the Philippines and has created a significant body of work that reveals the social hierarchies and underground culture of his adopted home.

Megan Monte, Curator of the exhibition said "Manila has challenged, broken and rebuilt Griggs in countless ways, as have his collaborations”.

"This is encapsulated in the series of work presented in Between Nature And Sin, Griggs' most ambitious and challenging project to date.”

David Griggs' examination of the issues that affect his adopted home of the Philippines continues in the major feature film Cowboy Country presented for the first time.

The film follows the story of a kidnapped American Filipino teenager held captive for ransom and is produced collaboratively with the community. Set in a fishing village of one of the Philippines' remote islands, the film features leading Filipino actors Soliman Cruz, the late Dante Perez and Melanie Tejano.

At Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural Street, Lismore - open Tuesday - Sunday 10am - 4pm, Thursday 10am - 6pm.