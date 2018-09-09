Menu
Apprentice jockey Elyce Smith was injured in an incident at the Thangool Cup race meeting yesterday. Mike Richards GLA020618RACE
Leading apprentice jockey injured at CQ race meeting

Pam McKay
by
9th Sep 2018 10:55 AM
PREMIER Rockhampton apprentice Elyce Smith suffered multiple injuries in an incident behind the starting stalls before Race 1 at yesterday's Thangool Cup meeting.

According to the stewards report, the 20-year-old was injured on the way to the running of the Linemac Ford and Mitsubishi BenchMark 55 Handicap 800m.

"The start of this race was significantly delayed when Set Wait took charge of its rider en route to the barriers and crashed through the outside fence at the back of the 800m chute, dislodging apprentice Ms E Smith and then escaping outside the surrounds of the racecourse before being recaptured after a short period," the report said.

"Apprentice Smith sustained significant injuries and had to be stabilised by ambulance personnel before being transported to Biloela Hospital by another ambulance for further observations and examinations."

Stewards then consulted with all riders to ensure they agreed to the scheduled races going ahead.

Smith was crowned Rockhampton Jockey Club's leading apprentice jockey for 2017/18 in her first season of race riding on the provincial circuit.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

