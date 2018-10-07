Le-Ba sets the qualifying standard

NICE WIN: The Le-Ba Boardriders team, from left, Adam Melling, Nyxie Ryan, Stuart Kennedy, Jai Glinderman, Marcus Aboody, club manager Tony O'Brien and Jack Murray.

NICE WIN: The Le-Ba Boardriders team, from left, Adam Melling, Nyxie Ryan, Stuart Kennedy, Jai Glinderman, Marcus Aboody, club manager Tony O'Brien and Jack Murray. Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW

LE-BA Boardriders have taken out their nudie Australian Boardriders Battle qualifying event, sweeping past five of their Northern NSW rivals.

The Far North Coast club took victory following a blow-for-blow final heat with three other clubs.

The Le-Ba squad of six comprised former World Surf League Championship Tour surfers Stuart Kennedy and Adam Melling as well as Nyxie Ryan, Jack Murray, Marcus Aboody and Jai Glinderman.

They dominated the solid low-tide conditions, all nailing an array of impressive turns, carves and snaps to post a massive 38.32 total.

Fellow finalists Coffs Harbour, Byron Bay and Cabarita all had their moments but ultimately had to settle for second, third and fourth respectively.

"This is such a sweet win for our club and all the members,” former Championship Tour surfer and Le-Ba standout Stuart Kennedy said.

"There were so many good surfers in this event and to come out on top is an epic feeling.

"I know the team wanted to go one step further after finishing second to Byron Bay last year, so to get the win over them makes it even sweeter.”

Taj Watson (Coffs Harbour) was awarded the Wave of the Day for a massive near-perfect 9.67 ride in his opening heat.

Nyxie Ryan (Le-Ba) claimed the Performer Award for her stellar performance across all heats.

Other participating clubs at the weekend were Woolgoolga and Sawtell.

The national final will be surfed at a Newcastle beach on a date to be advised.