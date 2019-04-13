'Lazy, greedy, irresponsible': Fury over dumping of waste

Lismore City Council are calling for witnesses to help them find those responsible for a large construction and demolition waste dump, which occured between 11.30pm on Tuesday, April 9 and 8.30am Wednesday, April 10 at the intersection of Leslie Lane and Wyrallah Road (near Tucki Tucki).

Lismore City Council are calling for witnesses to help them find those responsible for a large construction and demolition waste dump, which occured between 11.30pm on Tuesday, April 9 and 8.30am Wednesday, April 10 at the intersection of Leslie Lane and Wyrallah Road (near Tucki Tucki). contributed

WITNESSES are being asked to come forward after a "significantly large” amount of waste was dumped illegally.

The estimated six to 10 tonnes of construction and demolition waste was dumped between 11.30pm on Tuesday, April 9 and 8.30am Wednesday, April 10 at the intersection of Leslie Lane and Wyrallah Road (near Tucki Tucki).

The waste was mainly made up of reinforced concrete, 20 L oil drums, a large amount of red dirt, star picket posts and red wire.

Lismore City Council environmental compliance officer Stuart Thomson said the waste will cost ratepayers up to $1500 to remove and dispose of in the waste facility.

"The sad thing is it's a waste material that should deposited at a licenced waste facility, which isn't as expensive as people think,” he said.

"It's the ratepayer that picks up this bill.

"It's unacceptable behaviour; society shouldn't have to tolerate this and it's an environmental and safety hazard. Plus the associated cost with the clean up, it's unethical, an offence and it's high irresponsible thing to do.”

The red dirt mixed with the concrete waste has led Mr Thomson to believe the waste came somewhere off the Plateau, Tregeagle or around that area.

"It's obviously been a driveway or a cattle grid or something similar,” he said.

"Due to the amount and the obvious weight that goes with that amount of waste, I would assume that they used at least an eight tonne tip-truck to get rid of it.”

The waste has been taped off with signs put in place, and won't be removed until after the weekend, with the hopes it may jog someone's memory.

Mr Thomson said illegal dumping was unfortunately becoming a regular occurrence in Lismore

"It's never ending, people are becoming more accustomed to dumping waste instead of disposing of it properly, its pure laziness or greed,” he said.

"We have had some past success in prosecuting offenders.

"I do have some other leads on this dumping that I'm chasing up on that may prove to become quite positive - hopefully we will get a result. Hopefully we go down the prosecution path with this one as well.”

He revealed the heavy fines and penalties resulting in this type of illegal dumping.

"The minimum fine for construction and demolition dumping was $4000 - for a penalty infringement notice or $8000 for a company,” he said.

"If it is taken to local court, the maximum fine of $110,00 - if we took them to the Land and environment court there's a fine of $250,000 for non-business and 1 million dollars for a business.

"The fines are significant for a reason.”

Any witnesses can call council anonymously on 1300 87 83 87.