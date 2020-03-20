Laying chickens sell like hot cakes in virus preparation

Two girls from Tyagarah pick up 14 new chickens from Alstonville Poultry Farm. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

THE previous record for sales in one day at the Alstonville Poultry Farm was 67.

On Friday, March 20, 160 point of lay chickens had been sold by noon and handlers expected the remaining 60 to be gone by the end of the day.

That’s 220 chickens for $25 each sold in one day.

The queue of cars at the Tuckombil farm said it all.

Now was the time to have your own eggs — just in case.

Most customers had chickens previously but with the coronavirus outbreak concerns, they said it was a good time to repopulate their chicken coops.

They waited patently for the chicken handler (who asked not to be named) to round up their new egg factories.

The farm is owned by Cathy Robinson who has been selling chickens for 50 years.

The ready to lay Rhode Island Reds and black Australorps were selling like hot cakes.

Aged 16-18 weeks old, the chickens would be laying eggs by 24 weeks old, the handler said.

The birds come from Gatton in Queensland and are commercially bred for their egg laying capacity.

“They’ve been sprayed and had antibiotics,” the handler said.

The chickens would lay for a year before they got broody, he said.

Then they’ll have a second laying period of two years.

The chicken handler had been helping at the farm for six years and never seen such a rush on chickens.