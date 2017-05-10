Lawyers in libraries to help unlock the law

Online scammers and the ruses they use to target older people will be laid bare at Law Week workshops delivered by Legal Aid NSW at Lismore library.

Legal Aid NSW lawyers will be on hand on May 17 to offer expert tips on two wide-ranging legal topics: navigating NSW traffic law, and cyber-safety.

Legal Aid NSW lawyer and community legal education specialist, Lauren Finestone, said the workshops will help people stay safe online and on the road.

"Getting behind the wheel of a car or heading online to stay in touch with friends are such normal, everyday experiences that people may underestimate the extent to which they intersect with law," Ms Finestone said.

Ms Finestone said some online fraudsters specifically target older people because they expect them to have access to funds, or see them as less cyber-savvy.

In one case, Legal Aid NSW represented an elderly US man who received an email telling him he had won an all-expenses paid overseas trip.

The man responded and was then sent flight and accommodation bookings.

After travelling to his destination, the man was even provided luggage and invited to extend his holiday with a trip to Australia - but hidden in the lining of the man's brand new suitcase was a large quantity of cocaine.

Ms Finestone warned scammers are skilled at the game so recognising the warning signs and knowing how to safeguard personal information will help you stay out of trouble.

This presentation outlines how to identify common online scams, provides practical tips on protecting yourself online and covers how to report scams to authorities.

Workshops start at 2pm May 17 at Lismore Library.