Lawyers, businesses and mayor say yes to marriage equality

LAWYERS, business owners and the mayor were among Lismore community members who stood united yesterday in a campaign for marriage equality.

As the nation begins to pen their vote for the same-sex marriage postal survey, marriage equality advocates gathered to promote the broader community to vote yes.

Head of Southern Cross University's School of Law and Justice, Professor William MacNeil, made an impassioned speech at the event urging all to think very carefully about how they vote.

"I think equality for all regardless of race, origin, religion, ethnic background and or sexual orientation and identities are absolutely critical in this multi-cultural time in which we live,” Prof MacNeil said.

"I would urge everyone to participate in respectful debate on this issue of equality before the law to attend to their conscious and vote in accord with the over-arching values of this country which at its very centre would be equality.”

Slater and Gordon's Lismore branch hosted the gathering to align with other businesses locally and nationwide who back the yes vote.

For solicitor Josh McKay and the Molesworth St office, Mr McKay said the survey was about social justice and equality for all Australians under the law.

"I am proud that our team here, with the full backing of our company, decided to make this public statement and urge everyone in the Northern Rivers to say 'yes' to same-sex marriage,” Mr McKay said.

He said he wanted the law to enable future generations to allow people to marry who they love.

"As parents of two young children, my wife and I know the importance of bringing children up in a secure family environment that is protected under the law,” he said.

"All children should have that sense of security which is why it is important the law is changed to allow same-sex couples to marry.”