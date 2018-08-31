Court papers taped to Ibrahim’s mansion

John Ibrahim has been served a court summons in an unconventional way.

John Ibrahim has been served a court summons in an unconventional way.

THE gates to John Ibrahim's Sydney clifftop mansion are no longer a barrier to the nightclub boss being served defamation papers over his memoir Last King of the Cross.

Sydney identity Tom Domican is suing him and publisher Pan Macmillan Australia for defamation, claiming he's portrayed as a violent criminal, drug dealer and someone willing to be hired to kill people other than the Ibrahims.

He claims they failed to inform him about the material concerning him before publication and he wants the best-selling book pulped.

Last King of The Cross by John Ibrahim

In the Federal Court on Thursday, his barrister Sue Chrysanthou successfully applied for "substituted service" on Mr Ibrahim of the legal documents launching the lawsuit.

Numerous attempts had been made to serve the papers, including to lawyers known to have represented Mr Ibrahim in the past but they said they had no instructions to accept service in civil matters, she said.

Tom Domican leaving the Federal Court in Sydney today. Picture: Laura Polson

Two further attempts had been made to serve the documents on Mr Ibrahim at his "gated" mansion at Dover Heights, including by her solicitor.

"He left his business card at the front gate," she said.

"There has been some press about these proceedings and it is quite unlikely Mr Ibrahim is not already aware of them."

She said they had exhausted all the usual ways of serving documents.

Justice Michael Wigney agreed they could be served in another way, saying the papers could be affixed to the gate in a way that wouldn't damage it and wouldn't result in the documents being blown away.

Lawyer Bruce Hall tapes Ibrahim’s summons to the front fence. Picture: John Grainger

Ibrahim’s summons. Picture: John Grainger

Ms Chrysanthou said they could be delivered in a waterproof envelope in case of rain, "although it's been quite dry in Sydney lately".

Mr Domican, who is in his 70s, previously had an attempted murder conviction quashed and was cleared on murder and conspiracy-to-murder charges.

In a May 2000 TV interview with John Laws, he said he would prefer simply to be known as a one-time numbers man for the ALP.