Lawyer of drug supply accused is a no-show

A SOUTH Lismore man facing 17 charges, including a host of drug offences, has faced court.

Gabriel Diaz, 37, represented himself before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

The court heard the prosecution required an adjournment for negotiations with the defendant, but had not yet been able to reach his lawyer.

Mr Diaz told the court he had employed a lawyer, but he hadn't appeared in court.

Magistrate David Heilpern encouraged him to seek legal advice.

"You need to get some legal representation,” he said.

"It's the second time your lawyer hasn't turned up.”

Mr Diaz has been charged with supplying a prohibited drug of an indictable quantity (methamphetamine), three counts of possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit, possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing an unregistered firearm, not keeping a firearm safely, dealing with the proceeds of crime, possessing instructions to manufacture prohibited drugs, possessing or attempting to possess a restricted substance, cultivating a prohibited plant, resisting police, possessing a prohibited drug and having goods in custody suspected stolen.

These charges all relate to the morning of February 14 this year and according to court documents, the unauthorised and unregistered firearm charges relate to a paint ball gun.

He was also charged with two counts of refusing or failing to submit a breath test and refusing to provide an oral fluid sample on December 19 last year.

In court, Mr Diaz questioned some of the police statement of facts relating to his demeanour on February 14.

Mr Heilpern said such submissions were more appropriate for a later point in the case.

Mr Diaz will return to Lismore Local Court on July 3.