POLICE have been given six weeks to compile evidence against an Emerald woman accused of abducting a five-year-old girl. Tessa Mapstone
Lawyer of alleged child abductor requests police evidence

Sarah Barnham
22nd Mar 2019 2:40 PM
POLICE have been given six weeks to compile evidence against an Emerald woman accused of abducting a five-year-old girl.

On Thursday Saige Louise Brierly, 24 was charged with one count of abducting a child under 16, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving whilst unregistered and holder of a class C learner licence failure to comply with requirements.

Police issued an Amber Alert about 6.30pm on Wednesday after receiving reports the Biloela girl had been taken.

Detective Sergeant Damien Smith told media the girl allegedly left with a woman, 24, who had a "loose association" with the child's mother.

Sgt Smith said police believe the girl and the woman arrived in the Calliope area around 5pm.

The pair was located by police at 7pm. The girl was returned home and the woman was arrested.

Ms Brierly was represented by lawyer Rio Ramos, who said her client did not wish to make a bail application.

Ms Ramos requested a brief of evidence from the prosecution and the matter was adjourned to May 13.

