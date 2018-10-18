Lawyer admits to bashing barrister

A BRISBANE lawyer has confessed to bashing one of Queensland's most prominent criminal barristers in a neighbourhood brawl over noise.

Robert Hynes.

Robert Mark Hynes, 49, today pleaded guilty in the Brisbane District Court to the serious assault of a person over 60 in August 2016.

The charge came after Hynes was involved in a dispute with then next-door neighbour, veteran barrister Peter Nolan, leaving the man with two black eyes and a broken nose at his home in Ascot.

Hynes is the former director of commercial law firm Hynes Legal and runs a recruitment firm, which sources staff from the Philippines to work for large companies like Goodlife and Dominos.

The court heard the altercation between the pair kicked off after Hynes' children, who were playing on a tennis court at their property located in one of Brisbane's swankiest suburbs, were told by Mr Nolan to keep the noise down about 10.30pm on a Saturday.

"On the night of the offence, the complainant had paused … to speak to some children that were playing noisily on the tennis court of the home," Crown Prosecutor David Finch said.

"He scolded and remonstrated those children, asking them to keep the noise to a minimum or stop what they were doing."

The children then went inside and told Hynes they had been sworn at, before he went next door and confronted Mr Nolan.

"Of all people, you would expect a solicitor, when having an account from their children, who are high spirited late at night, to cross-examine someone on that account," Judge Bernard Porter said during the sentencing hearing on Thursday.

Mr Finch told the court Hynes pushed Mr Nolan up against the wall of a granny flat on the barrister's property and he stumbled and fell.

Afterwards, Hynes punched him five times with a closed fist.

Mr Nolan suffered bruising and lacerations, a broken nose and a retinal tear, the court was told.

"It's no small note in Crown's submission, the defendant has initiated the confrontation without warning or reference to why he was there," Mr Finch said.

"The first reference to any matter that (related) to the children earlier in the night happened after the blows that delivered the injuries.

"That this offence was not an act of youthful misjudgment. He was of mature age and a practising lawyer at the time. A mature man, an educated professional, (he) none-the-less engaged in unlawful behaviour in response to, on any view of the matter, was nothing more than a neighbourhood dispute over noise … on a Saturday evening."

Defence barrister Jeff Hunter QC told the court Hynes had been told by his children a man had come out of the bushes and begun yelling at them.

He said Hynes' wife believed the man who confronted the children was a prowler.

"He was acting on an honest and reasonably held belief of what happened," Mr Hunter said.

"My client did not know Mr Nolan, he had never met the occupants at Mr Nolan's house.

"All my client knew was that there was someone at the back fence screaming and yelling at his kids … for all he knew … there was a prowler there.

"The boys said they had been yelled at by a man who had come out of some bushes.

"(The boys said) he was swearing and yelling a lot, saying 'f*** off home' and 'to f***ing shut up' and that they 'were c***s'."

The court also heard it was dark and Hynes did not know his neighbour was aged over 60.

"The assumption was that it was some unknown person," Mr Hunter said.

"This was an assault committed in circumstances where he believed this was someone who had been abusing his children in offensive terms and occasioning them distress."

During the sentencing hearing Judge Porter said: "If people get angry and act in these ways without provocation, neighbourhoods will become impossible to live in."

Hynes will be sentenced on Friday.