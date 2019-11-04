Lawn and order at croquet festival

HOOP DREAMS: Hard work and consistent play at the Lismore Croquet Club's 2019 Golf Croquet Festival saw Peter Waters (left) from Urunga Croquet Club win the doubles with David Scott from Ballina Cherry Street Croquet Club. Waters also took out the B Block Singles and Scott the A Block singles.

WITH mallets ready and hopes high they came from Victoria and all over New South Wales to descend on the Lismore Croquet Club lawns for the prestigious 2019 Lismore Croquet Festival.

Hard work and consistent play saw David Scott from Ballina Cherry Street Croquet Club take out first in the Golf Croquet Doubles event and the Block A Golf Croquet Singles event.

Scott's partner in the winning Golf Croquet Doubles, Peter Waters from Urunga Croquet Club (UCC) also took out Block B Golf Croquet Singles.

"Consistency is critical in croquet,” Scott said.

"I play four or five times a week and over the last two weeks my handicap has dropped from four to two.”

Waters said he was delighted with how well he and his team-mates played.

"This is a really well-run croquet event and it's been a pleasure to play here,” he said.

Over the weekend this fiercely competitive but ultimately friendly competition saw champions from clubs battle it out to take the prize on the croquet circuits newest boutique event which is limited to 26 players.

2019 Golf Croquet Runner Up doubles:

Lismore Croquet Club's Deborah Matten and Wendy Forbes of the Urunga club were runners up in the Golf Croquet Doubles.

Matten said she'd had an excellent time with playing partner Forbes.

"We had an excellent time,” Matten said.

"And we played to each others' strengths,” Forbes said.

Graham Innocent of Young Croquet Club took out the Block A Golf Croquet Singles Runner Up prize after winning in 2018.

The Runner Up Block B Golf Croquet Singles was Bernie McAlary of Wollongong Croquet Club.

Catherine Waters of UCC continued the club's domination when she won the Block C Golf Croquet Singles and Pam Wiemers from Toronto Croquet Club on the Central Coast, was runner up.

LCC club captain Fay Ross said the second annual festival as a great success.

"It was amazing, some of the standard of play pushed the better players to the limit,” she said.

"The referees, time-keepers, scorers, cooks and everyone in the club did a marvellous job.”