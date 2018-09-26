Student pours bleach on ‘manspreading’ passengers

Anna Dovgalyuk splashes water on the crotches of men on Russian trains. Picture: East 2 West News

Anna Dovgalyuk splashes water on the crotches of men on Russian trains. Picture: East 2 West News

A LAW student has embarked on a one-woman crusade to stop 'manspreading' - by pouring bleach on to the offenders' crotches.

Anna Dovgalyuk, 20, has accused men in her native Russia of "gender aggression" and says her country is not doing enough the tackle the problem, The Sun reports.

She has now started splashing a mixture of water and bleach on the groins of men with their legs spread too far apart on the St Petersburg metro.

A man has bleach poured over him. Picture: East 2 West News

Anna warned her targets in a video: "This solution is 30 times more concentrated than the mixture used by housewives when doing the laundry.

"It eats colours in the fabric in a matter of minutes leaving indelible stains."

She has also accused manspreaders of a "disgusting act that is being fought around the world - but hushed up here".

Anna, who calls herself a "social activist", claims the bleach stains are "identification spots" to "immediately understand which body part controls the behaviour of these men".

The student claimed to be acting "on behalf of everyone who has to endure the manifestations of you declaring your macho qualities on public transportation".

Anna says she’s on a mission to stop manspreading. Picture: East 2 West News

Russian news outlet Rosbalt has claimed the video is fake - but Anna has insisted it is "absolutely real".

She also revealed no one has sued her so far, adding: "I don't think people are going to go to the police to file a report about jeans."

Anna has previously achieved worldwide attention by flashing her underwear to commuters to raise awareness for upskirting laws in Russia.

Last year, Hillary Clinton slammed Russian president Vladimir Putin for manspreading.

The ex-US presidential candidate said: "Every time I met with him, it would be … the whole deal".

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.