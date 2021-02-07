Laurie’s football future a roaring certainty

The future of local football star Daine Laurie has been confirmed as the West Tigers confirmed that he will make the switch to the club this season, one year ahead of schedule.

Having originally signed a deal with the club for the 2022 and 2023 NRL seasons, Laurie will now link up with his new club for the start of the 2021 NRL season, extending his deal to three years.

Laurie made his NRL debut with the Penrith Panthers in the 2020 season, but was initially reported not to be granted a release after his news of linking with the Tigers.

Daine Laurie celebrates after scoring a try for the Penrith Panthers jersey Flegg side during the preliminary final.

His future was then unsure when the Panthers took his biography down from their website late last year.

Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe welcomed Laurie to the club, having previously called him one of the best young fullbacks in the game.

“We were extremely pleased to secure Daine from the start of the 2022 season and to have him join us earlier than expected is a great boost,” Pascoe said.

“Daine is clearly an exceptional talent and we’re very excited to see him take the next steps in his rugby league career in a Wests Tigers jersey.

“His commitment to the future of Wests Tigers highlights the strong squad and future that Coach Michael Maguire is delivering for this club

Iluka's Daine Laurie at McGuren Field – the home-ground one of his junior clubs Grafton Ghosts – during his off-season home visit after his debut NRL season with the Penrith Panthers in 2020.

The Grafton Ghosts junior who excelled in the junior ranks, Laurie was Penrith’s Jersey Flegg Player of the Year with the Panthers u20’s — scoring 23 tries in two seasons.



Laurie will join his new Wests Tigers teammates as the squad travels to Tamworth today as part of its 2021 preparations.