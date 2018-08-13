VIDEO: ‘Has a stranger goal ever been scored?’
ENGLAND is enjoying another exciting World Cup run - this time in the women's under-20s - charging into the quarterfinals with a 6-1 thumping of Mexico in France.
Lauren Hemp was the star scoring three goals, but it was the strike that secured her hat-trick in the 80th minute that won't quickly be forgotten.
Hemp muscled her way around her opponent to create a one-on-one with the goalkeeper. After a big collision, she came crashing down on top of the ball and scored in bizarre fashion.
Has a stranger goal been scored? #U20WWC pic.twitter.com/eJaktz1cQI— Hayes Creech (@HayesCreech) August 12, 2018
The result saw England finish top of Group B and progress to a final eight clash against the Netherlands.
Australia did not qualify for the tournament after losing a third place playoff against China in the under-19 AFC women's championship last year.