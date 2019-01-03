Launching pad at Lismore cricket carnival

LONG ROAD: Australian batsman Usman Khawaja at the crease against India at Adelaide last month. Khawaja first played rep cricket at Lismore.

LONG ROAD: Australian batsman Usman Khawaja at the crease against India at Adelaide last month. Khawaja first played rep cricket at Lismore.

YEARS before they were playing Test Match games for Australia, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood and batsman Usman Khawaja were introduced to representative cricket at Lismore.

They are two of the top names of current state and Australian players who took part in the Lismore Workers Club under-12 carnival which is now in its 35th year.

Other players include suspended Australian vice-captain David Warner, Ben Cutting and the late Phillip Hughes.

It is believed to be the longest running junior carnival in Australia with 20 teams competing over four days from Tuesday next week.

The carnival was first played in 1984 with only four teams participating.

Clunes cricketer and former NSW middle-order batsman Matthew Phelps played in the first carnival in 1984.

He returned to Lismore in 2015 as a father and coach of the Manly-Warringah team who were runners-up that year.

Manly is usually among the top teams along with Central Coast and North Shore who are returning to defend their title.

Far North Coast players have also been a big part of the carnival over the years with Tom Cooper and Simon Milenko going on to play for South Australia and Tasmania.

Both can be seen on television most nights over summer playing for the Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League Twenty20 competition.

The Cooper name is still a big part of the Lismore carnival with his mother Berni on board as the co-ordinator of the competition since 2015.

Former state cricketer Brendan Drew grew up in Wollongbar and played at the carnival in 1995 before eventually going on to play for Tasmania.

FNC claimed the title in 2007 and has fielded at least two teams every year since.

The carnival proved so popular it helped spawn the LJ Hooker Under-13 carnival at Ballina which has now run for many years concurrently.

It fields two local teams from Ballina and Lismore and starts on Monday.