Launch party for new split 7 inch single in Lismore

VINYL RELEASE: Thunder God of the Multiverse and Fly Agaric (pictured) will perform at the Gollan Hotel this Saturday. Contributed

Fly Agaric have released a heavy slab of desert/stoner rock in conjunction with long standing alternate punk stalwarts Thunder God of the Multiverse.

The split 7 inch vinyl was launched in Byron Bay at Howl and Moan Record Store.

A second launch is planned for Lismore on November 9 with special guests HDM and Filth Wizard.

'Face the Beast' comes with some seriously imaginative psychedelic artwork by Rupert Lewis Jones.

It looks like it is invoking an alien tribal dance party which could have some serious consequences for any human in the vicinity.

The band wrote on their facebook page: "Earlier this year, our ol' chinas Thunder God of the Multiverse came to us with a proposition: 'Wanna do a split 7” single?!'

"Our response was a unanimous 'Yesssssss!!!'

"We're pretty dang proud to announce that this is going to be released in the very near future & our track will be available on major listening platforms Nov 1st.

"Hope to see yis at one of our upcoming launch party's to see this one up in style.”

The Thunder God of the Multiverse track is called ECTETRA.

The cover art was designed by Eddie Nicholson.

The 4:30s track invokes everything from Alice in Chains, Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix in its style and tone.

The two tracks were recorded with Al Pegg and Old Dog Studios.