Launch of mayors in historical book

Casino's Dorothy Sullivan and Robyn Nesbitt have compiled a book about the mayors. Pictured here at the Casino Historical Museum. Susanna Freymark

IT TOOK a year to compile a book about 32 Casino and Richmond Valley mayors.

Dorothy Sullivan, wife of the late mayor Col Sullivan, and historian Robyn Nesbitt will launch Mayors at the Richmond Valley Council Chambers in Casino on November 7.

Every mayor from 1880 to 2020 is featured including current mayor, Robert Mustow.

"By the time I finished I felt like I knew them," Ms Sullivan said.

"Some were only mayor for a week or a day, so I had to put what happened during that time."

This is Ms Sullivan's third book

The book will be for sale by the Casino and District Historical Society at the Casino Historical Museum in Walker St.

BOOK LAUNCH DETAILS

Book Launch at Richmond Valley Council Chambers on November 7 at 5.30pm for 6pm. RSVP by November 4 to 0418 660 276.