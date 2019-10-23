Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Casino's Dorothy Sullivan and Robyn Nesbitt have compiled a book about the mayors. Pictured here at the Casino Historical Museum.
Casino's Dorothy Sullivan and Robyn Nesbitt have compiled a book about the mayors. Pictured here at the Casino Historical Museum. Susanna Freymark
Community

Launch of mayors in historical book

Susanna Freymark
by
23rd Oct 2019 3:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT TOOK a year to compile a book about 32 Casino and Richmond Valley mayors.

Dorothy Sullivan, wife of the late mayor Col Sullivan, and historian Robyn Nesbitt will launch Mayors at the Richmond Valley Council Chambers in Casino on November 7.

Every mayor from 1880 to 2020 is featured including current mayor, Robert Mustow.

"By the time I finished I felt like I knew them," Ms Sullivan said.

"Some were only mayor for a week or a day, so I had to put what happened during that time."

This is Ms Sullivan's third book

The book will be for sale by the Casino and District Historical Society at the Casino Historical Museum in Walker St.

BOOK LAUNCH DETAILS

Book Launch at Richmond Valley Council Chambers on November 7 at 5.30pm for 6pm. RSVP by November 4 to 0418 660 276.

casino history book mayors northern rivers community richmond valley
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Three Lismore men arrested after three-month investigation

    premium_icon Three Lismore men arrested after three-month investigation

    Crime POLICE allegedly found drugs, knuckle dusters, ammunition and cash during raids this week. WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE ARREST.

    Manhunt for driver who crashed into police car

    premium_icon Manhunt for driver who crashed into police car

    News Policeman taken to hospital after pursuit ends in crash

    #21-30: Northern Rivers' greatest sports stars of all time

    premium_icon #21-30: Northern Rivers' greatest sports stars of all time

    Sport One name on today's list is sure to be controversial

    Bullet removed from man's brain after Lismore shooting

    premium_icon Bullet removed from man's brain after Lismore shooting

    News 22-year-old has undergone surgery and is still in critical condition