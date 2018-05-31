Laughter really is the best medicine

A HOOT: Manuela Matheson invites you along for a healthy chuckle at her soon to be bi-weekly Lismore Laughter Club.

A HOOT: Manuela Matheson invites you along for a healthy chuckle at her soon to be bi-weekly Lismore Laughter Club. Francis Witsenhuysen

ACCORDING to Manuela Matheson the secret to a healthier life is throwing your head back and having a good old chuckle.

After suffering from a serious and life-threatening illness, Ms Matheson said laughing regularly helped to save her life.

Recovering from her illness also led her to actively share her secret by starting her weekly Lismore Laughter Club.

Ms Matheson said the health and well-being benefits of laughing were vast.

"Physiologically laughter creates endorphins, it's a natural pain killer and combats negative effects of stress," Ms Matheson said.

Lismore Laughter Club: Manuela Matheson demonstrates a laughter exercise she teaches at her weekly Laughter classes at the Lismore Library.

"It elevates high blood pressure, asthma and it also improves people's sense of humour, communication skills and strengthens your immune system ... which is what I think was partially responsible for my recovery.

"Laughing has helped me regain confidence, overcome depression and all those things that happen when you are in a very bad place."

During a class, Lismore Laughter Club members are taken through a blend of playful and "tension-releasing" laughter exercises, stretching exercises, gentle breathing, rhythmic clapping, chanting and laughing mediation.

The classes are based on the teachings of Dr Kataria, a yogi from India, who started the movement of laughter yoga in 1991.

While the Lismore Laughter Club has only been running for a few months, Ms Matheson wants to extend her classes to a Saturday.

To register interest call Ms Matheson or text on 0488 983 062 or send her an email at manuelamatheson@gmail.com