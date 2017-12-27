Laugh your way into Ballina's New Year

STOKED: Mandy Nolan will be hosting The Big Gig Comedy Gala on New Year's Eve at the Ballina RSL.

STOKED: Mandy Nolan will be hosting The Big Gig Comedy Gala on New Year's Eve at the Ballina RSL. Contributed

The Big Gig Comedy Gala Dinner hosted by Mandy Nolan

PRESENTED by Mandy Nolan, The Big Gig Comedy Gala Dinner combines fantastic food and comedy to help you slide into 2018.

"This year we have three really strong comedians," Mandy Nolan said.

"And each is unique.

"Jonathon Atherton has worked a lot in Asia - and he still does, as he set up a comedy club in Manilla. Jonathon has an amazing way with language - and he has a lot of fun with that, I think people will really enjoy him.

"Lindsay Webb is the master of working a crowd. He manages to somehow get the crowd on board, without offending anyone. He really involves his audience and it's hilarious, without being cruel.

"Then there's Mark McConville. He's totally down to earth, and really brilliant at observational humour, with a lot of his material revolving around nature, men and women, it's something we can all relate to and it's hilarious."

With three great comedians, whipped into shape by Mandy Nolan, could there be a funnier way to see the New Year in? The cost is $69.90 per person including a two-course meal. Doors: 6.45pm - Dinner from 7.30pm - Comedy from 9pm.

Mandy Nolan's top 5 New Year's Resolutions

I'm going to practice nudism one day per week but not say which one / this should encourage tradies to turn up when they say they are going to.

Join the CWA so I can learn to knit like all the hipster mums.

Not reverse out from parking spots over double lines - I'd like my no claim bonus back.

Star in a home-made porn film for the over 50's - featuring two minutes of sex followed by a whole night of sleep - there's a hole in the market for that stuff!

Get my whooping cough booster - I live in Mullumbimby - the world whooping capital!

Also at Ballina RSL:

Stu Black: Free. Level One Lounge from 8.30pm to 12.30am.

Free. Level One Lounge from 8.30pm to 12.30am. Glenn Massey & The Thread With Special Guest Horace Bevan: This is another free event, with the retro bash featuring some of the best 60s, 70s & 80s music. Be sure to wear retro cool threads to get into the mood. This is a free event that will be held from 9pm to 12.30am in the Boardwalk.

Two course Dinner and Show: Ballina RSL Bowling Club will be hosting a New Year's Eve two course dinner and show featuring Dusty & The Divas with Support Bob Walton. Doors will be open from 6.30pm, with dinner served from 7.30pm. Bob Walton will perform from 6.30pm and Dusty & the Divas from 9.30pm. Adults only, tickets are $49 per person.

For details visit the Ballina RSL Club's website.