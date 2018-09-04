Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HAPPY VIBES: Kim Tompson is the first certified laughter yoga instructor in the Central Highlands.
HAPPY VIBES: Kim Tompson is the first certified laughter yoga instructor in the Central Highlands. Aden Stokes
News

Laugh stress away

Aden_Stokes
by
30th Aug 2018 2:30 PM

ONE healthy active Highlander is helping women across the region to relieve the stress of everyday life through laughter.

Healthy Active Highlanders laughter yoga instructor Kim Tompson said she started instructing laughter yoga because of the way it made her feel.

"It elevates your whole feeling of well-being. It makes you feel great," she said.

"They say laughter is the best medicine and I tell you what it really is.

"The people who have been involved with the program so far have already seen health benefits or are being more aware of how their body works.

"One lady from Capella had to leave early one day to go to a doctor's appointment. He was taking blood and asked her, 'what have you been doing?' because her blood was oxygenated, which is one of the many effects of laughter yoga."

Ms Tompson is the first certified laughter yoga instructor in the Central Highlands.

She said she was introduced to laughter yoga while working as the leader of the Sapphire Gemfields Well-being Hub.

"I am trying to get more and more people involved with laughter yoga because it really is something everybody can do," she said.

"Laughter yoga has been around since 1995 and it incorporates laughter, breathing exercises, playfulness and clapping.

"It is all about improving your circulation. It reduces heart disease and improves your breathing.

"There are so many benefits to laughter yoga that I could be here all day talking about them."

With only one month left to go, Ms Tompson said it's not too late to take part in Healthy Active Highlanders.

"I have lost 7kgs since I have started and I feel fantastic," she said.

You can catch Kim's laughter yoga class at the Blackwater Civic Centre on Tuesdays at 1.30pm, at the Capella Town Hall on Wednesdays at 1.30pm and at the Emerald Library Gardens on Fridays at 8.15am.

central highlands healthy active highlanders laughter yoga
Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #31-40

    premium_icon TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #31-40

    News THIS list includes an award-winning photographer and the man who sued Microsoft (and won).

    13 dead cows: River a 'disgusting mess'

    premium_icon 13 dead cows: River a 'disgusting mess'

    Environment "Dying”, "polluted” river sparks outrage

    • 4th Sep 2018 9:00 AM
    Residents terrified by tree poisonings

    premium_icon Residents terrified by tree poisonings

    Crime "IT'S frightening to think someone has ... poisoned our trees”

    • 4th Sep 2018 9:00 AM
    Who's the Northern Rivers' best sparky?

    premium_icon Who's the Northern Rivers' best sparky?

    Business We got more than 70 nominations for the best electrician

    • 4th Sep 2018 9:54 AM

    Local Partners