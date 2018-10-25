Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Jason O'Brien train Latrobe and the Aiden O'Brien-trained Pentagon gallop at the Werribee Quarantine Centre on Wednesday. Picture: James Ross/AAP
The Jason O'Brien train Latrobe and the Aiden O'Brien-trained Pentagon gallop at the Werribee Quarantine Centre on Wednesday. Picture: James Ross/AAP
Horses

Key Lloyd Williams runner out of Melbourne Cup

by Leo Schlink
25th Oct 2018 5:37 PM

IRISH Derby winner Latrobe is out of the Melbourne Cup.

The Joseph O'Brien star will be instead be set for the Group 1 $2 million Emirates Stakes (2000m) on the final day of the VRC carnival on November 10.

Owner Lloyd Williams said the 3200m of the Melbourne Cup would be too much for at this stage of the three-year-old's career.

Williams won his sixth Cup last year with another O'Brien-trained three-year-old, Rekindling.

Williams has several Cup contenders still in play, including favourite Yucatan and The Cliffsofmoher.

In other news, Hugh Bowman has committed to Marmelo as his ride in the November 6 Melbourne Cup.

The raider last year finished ninth in the Cup as joint $7 favourite after an impressive Caulfield Cup effort.

He will this year go into the Cup first up.

FormGuide

Related Items

hugh bowman latrobe lloyd williams marmelo melbourne cup rekindling the cliffsofmoher yucatan

Top Stories

    We're looking for the Northern Rivers' most eligible singles

    We're looking for the Northern Rivers' most eligible singles

    Community ARE you looking for love? We're on the hunt for the region's most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes, and we need your help.

    Lismore man to stand trial for rape of six-year-old

    premium_icon Lismore man to stand trial for rape of six-year-old

    Crime But questions have arisen over the 23-year-old's fitness for trial

    Drivers could be banned from turning right at intersection

    Drivers could be banned from turning right at intersection

    News It has been the scene of a number of fatal and serious crashes

    Decision deferred on changes to 'iconic' development site

    premium_icon Decision deferred on changes to 'iconic' development site

    Council News "We should be trying to make this retail centre smaller"

    Local Partners