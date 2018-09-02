Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Latrell Mitchell dives at the leg of Clint Gutherson.
Latrell Mitchell dives at the leg of Clint Gutherson.
Rugby League

Roosters to hold their breath on suspect Mitchell tackle

by Mark St John
2nd Sep 2018 10:22 AM

THE Roosters will be hoping Latrell Mitchell doesn't have a case to answer over a tackle against the Eels.

Mitchell came in late and dived at the leg of unsuspecting Eels' centre Clint Gutherson, who winced in agony.

While the tackle was not as bad as other similar tackles throughout the year, it is still a headache for Trent Robinson, who could be without his best attacking weapon for the first week of the finals.

"There was a worry when he speared in on Clint Gutherson," Mark Gasnier said.

"I don't think it was too bad, but it is worth pointing out that in Round 2 Isaac Liu got charged for a very similar tackle.

"On that occasion he took the early guilty plea and didn't miss a match.

"The charge is 100 points and Sam Burgess got done for a tackle on Reagan Campbel-Gillard, so it is just an incident that may have Trent Robinson a little worried."

Related Items

eels latrell mitchell nrl roosters

Top Stories

    TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #51-60

    premium_icon TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #51-60

    News A REAL estate agent, a surfer and Lismore's flood "angels" have made the cut.

    Man shot in Casino overnight

    Man shot in Casino overnight

    News A 31-year-old man has been taken to Lismore hospital.

    • 2nd Sep 2018 9:35 AM
    Hippest town has a property market that's hard to crack

    premium_icon Hippest town has a property market that's hard to crack

    Property But that could soon change... get ready to swoop in

    'People simply aren't selling' in these areas

    premium_icon 'People simply aren't selling' in these areas

    News Sound investment and ideal lifestyle... if you can find a property

    Local Partners