Latest weather update for the Northern Rivers

Flooding on Binna Burra Road near the turn-off to Lismore (Bangalow Road).

UPDATE 8.30am: Substantial rain continued to fall across the Northern Rivers overnight.

From 9am Monday to 7am today, the following rainfalls were recorded:

Chillingham 129mm

Tweed Heads 29mm

Banora 46mm

Bilambil 61mm

Murwillumbah 52mm

Huonbrook 114mm

Upper Main Arm 92mm

Mullumbimby 95mm

Byron Bay 46mm

Nashua 43mm

Ballina 30mm

Alstonville 42mm

Dunoon 43mm

Casino 47

Kyogle 28mm

Evans Head 114mm.

Original story: Minor flood warnings are still in place for the Wilsons River at Lismore, more rain is expected which could see the river exceed that level.

The Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD) is currently at 4.63 metres and rising with minor flooding. The Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD) may reach around 5.00 metres Tuesday afternoon with minor flooding. Further rises are possible.

Low lying areas in the city will be impacted by flooding, and low lying carparks will close.

People are advised to not walk or drive in floodwater.

Minor flooding is expected to develop in the Richmond River at Coraki and Bungawalbyn

from Tuesday around midday.

Further rainfall is expected for the remainder of Tuesday, which may lead to further river

rises.

The Richmond River at Coraki is expected to exceed the minor flood level (3.40m) around

midday Tuesday. The river level may reach around 4.00 metres Wednesday morning with

minor flooding. Further rises are possible.

The Richmond River at Bungawalbyn is expected to exceed the minor flood level (3.00m)

around midday Tuesday. The river level may reach around 3.60 metres Wednesday

morning with minor flooding. Further rises are possible.

What we are expecting:

Low lying farm land may be affected, farmers are advised to monitor the situation closely

and move equipment and livestock if required.

At Coraki:

• Possible local flooding in and around Bungawalbin Creek with rural inundation south-

west of Coraki

• Water may affect the Coraki Caravan Park

At Bungawalbyn:

• Minor flooding of low-lying roads and rural areas

What you need to do:

Residents and visitor to low lying coastal caravan parks need to monitor the situation closely

and prepare to relocate.