Latest update: Traffic conditions on highway upgrade

CHANGES to traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway will take place this week to progress the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

Today and overnight, safety barrier installation will continue on the Pacific Highway at Devils Pulpit. The southbound lane will be closed between 6pm and 6am with traffic control in place.

From tomorrow, ongoing concrete girder deliveries across Harwood Bridge, emergency maintenance and safety repair work will be the only road work carried out on the Pacific Highway between Kew and the Queensland border.

From 6am Tuesday 24 to 6pm Monday 30 April, road work restrictions will be in place due to the high traffic volumes expected due to school holidays and Anzac Day public holiday.

While road work restrictions are in place, the 100km/h speed limit will be restored south of Maclean. The 80km/h speed limit return next week to allow for an increase in heavy vehicles accessing the project boundary.

From Thursday 26 April, temporary closures of the Pacific Highway will continue at night as part of work to build the new bridge over the Clarence River at Harwood. This work involves transporting and installing 44 large precast concrete girders up to four times a night between 10pm and 5am.

Additional changes to local roads

There will be speed limit restrictions and traffic control next week on Shark Creek Road at Gulmarrad as work is carried out to upgrade the section of road that crosses the new highway alignment. This work includes installing two drainage lines, widening the existing road and installing new road surface.

Work will continue to be carried out on Somervale Road and Bostock Road, Tucabia as well as Firth Heinz Road, Pillar Valley to build new permanent local roads at these locations. Traffic control will be in place to direct motorists around the work site.

Work will continue on Eight Mile Lane, between Pheasants Creek and Airport Road, Glenugie to improve road safety.

For the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits and traffic control may be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected at most locations and all work will be carried out weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime thanks the community for its patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call

132 701.