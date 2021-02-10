Menu
With 100 staff axed and over 2000 members in the dark, a mega-gym’s founder has revealed when the swanky facility could open.
Business

Latest twist in mega-gym’s legal beef

by Thomas Morgan
10th Feb 2021 2:58 PM
More than 2000 gym junkies are still in limbo months after the much-anticipated opening of "Queensland's biggest gym facility" was delayed and staff sacked.

TotalFusion founder Leon McNiece has revealed the state-of-the-art facility along Lytton Road, Morningside, won't be able to throw open its doors before August, if it even opens at all.

The Courier-Mail revealed late last year that TotalFusion Morningside had to axe 100 staff and postpone its opening date of December 1 2020 after its neighbour - beef giant Australian Country Choice - appealed against it in court.

Mr McNiece today said the court battle would go ahead "in July" after arbitration between the two parties failed.

TotalFusion founder Leon McNiece. Picture: Peter Cronin
TotalFusion founder Leon McNiece. Picture: Peter Cronin

He said the centre would only open if the gym's approval was upheld by a judge, and the earliest that could happen would be in August.

Mr McNiece last year described the shock postponing of its opening date just days out as "heartbreaking."

A total of 100 staff had to be laid off as a result of the sudden delay and 2,000 members who'd already signed up were left with little clue as to when classes and facilities would open.

A collage of gym equipment at Total Fusion Morningside. Picture: Total Fusion/Facebook
A collage of gym equipment at Total Fusion Morningside. Picture: Total Fusion/Facebook

Australian Country Choice's lawyers at the time argued that TotalFusion's location in an industrial area was "inconsistent with the council's intention to preserve Brisbane's highly effective freight infrastructure."

Within a month of launching action against TotalFusion, the beef giant also lodged an appeal against another neighbouring business' plans, Revel Brewing.

Brisbane City Council refused to comment, citing that the matter was before the courts.

Originally published as Latest twist in Brisbane mega-gym's legal beef

