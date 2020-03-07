Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Department of Primary Industries SharkSmart trailer set to hit Byron Bay in April.
Department of Primary Industries SharkSmart trailer set to hit Byron Bay in April.
News

Latest shark science findings to surface in Byron

Rebecca Fist
7th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE is no shortage of interest in sharks on the North Coast, considering their prevalence in our waters.

From Monday until yesterday, there was 26 shark detections from four locations on the North Coast including 18 at Main Beach, Evans Head, five at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina, two at Sharpes Beach, Ballina and one at Lennox Point, Lennox Head.

If you would like to be more informed about sharks, a trailer full of shark science and facts is hitting the road along the NSW coast.

It will reach Byron Bay for Bluesfest on April 9-13 to share the key findings of the NSW Shark Management Strategy.

“DPI has been trialling a range of different shark detection and deterrence measures such as drones, helicopters, SMART drumlines, tagging and shark listening stations,” NSW Department of Primary Industries spokeswoman Dr Natalie Moltschaniwskyj said.

“In addition, the Annual Grants and PhD programs provided opportunities for new and emerging technology and research to be developed and supported by experts outside DPI.

“The SharkSmart roadshow event is a great opportunity for our coastal communities to get out and about and see what our Shark Management Strategy is all about, and as always, how to be SharkSmart, and check out our brand new SharkSmart Instagram channel.”

education north coast sharks northern rivers environment sharks sharksmart
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mystery over SCU clinic closure

        premium_icon Mystery over SCU clinic closure

        News ALL appointments were cancelled today, and now the university has offered an explanation and a reopening date.

        Severe thunderstorm bringing damaging winds to region

        Severe thunderstorm bringing damaging winds to region

        News A FEW days of thunderstorms is on the cards for the Northern Rivers, with the wet...

        The controversial Bluesfest show that will ’melt your face’

        premium_icon The controversial Bluesfest show that will ’melt your face’

        News YOU may not have heard of this band yet, but people will sure talk after their show...

        ‘Fever clinics’ to assess patients in Ballina car park

        ‘Fever clinics’ to assess patients in Ballina car park

        News Senior GP reveals process to assess possible coronavirus patients