Members of the Italo Australian Club in Lismore voted on a merger with Club Marconi.
Latest news on Italo Club merger with Marconi

Cathy Adams
30th Oct 2020 1:30 PM
THE vote is in, members of the Italo-Australian Club in Lismore have backed plans to merge with Sydney soccer club Marconi.

President Americo Melchior said the decision had the full backing of club members.

“They were 100 per cent in favour, he said. “Everybody is very excited.”

Members of the Italo Club will travel to Sydney to be at the vote by Club Marconi members on Sunday. (AAP IMAGE / Carmela Roche)

Club Marconi CEO Tony Zappia was in Lismore for the vote and talked with various stakeholders, including the Italo Stars soccer club, and other groups who use the facility.

But Mr Melchior said it wasn’t a done-deal yet, with Club Marconi members to vote on the merger on Sunday.

He said Mr Zappia was very positive about the merger, but they needed to wait until the Marconi vote was finalised.

Mr Melchior, and two other Italo Club members were being flown to Sydney to be at the meeting on Sunday.

If the vote result was in favour of a merger, Mr Melchior said it would take about two months for it to be finalised, as it needed approval from the licensing board.

“Hopefully it will be through by December though,” he said.

But what will the new, merged club look like?

There will be no major changes to begin with, but Mr Melchior said plans to upgrade some of the interior facilities had been discussed.

Renovations to the bar, and a new kitchen upstairs were just some of the suggested improvements.

But Mr Melchior said those plans were “still up in the air” until the Club Marconi vote on Sunday.

