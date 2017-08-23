Is your area in the latest NBN rollout list?

THERE are more than 50,000 homes and businesses in the Northern Rivers region which are currently able to connect to the nbn broadband access network through a retailer.

Construction work to build the network for an additional 27,000 homes and businesses across Byron Bay, Hastings Point, Terranora and Lismore is also underway.

In Lismore, construction works have begun to connect almost 17,000 homes and businesses to the nbn network.

The first 3000 premises will be able to connect by December this year, with the remainder rolling out over the next 18 months.

Visit the nbn website to learn more about what you need to know before connecting your business to the nbn broadband access network as well as how to get the best experience out of your internet connection.

Questions to ask before connecting your business to the nbn network:

- What business products are offered?

- Which service providers are available to me?

- How much data do I need?

- Will my existing services be affected?

- Will my devices be compatible?

Nbn's target is to connect 8,000,000 homes and businesses by 2020 across Australia.